MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* USD/INR higher in early trades tracking weakness in euro, cuts in Asian stocks. The pair is at 55.68/69 versus Thursday close of 55.63/64. * Pair is up 0.3 percent in what has been a largely rangebound week. * Next cue to come from GDP data, due 0530 GMT. A below-expectation print likely to be positive for pair in immediate trades, but will mirror equity market reaction. * Dealers may square positions ahead of Jackson Hole. * Traders cut most of bearish bets on rupee to square positions, a Reuters poll showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)