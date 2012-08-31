* USD/INR higher in early trades tracking weakness in euro, cuts in Asian stocks. The pair is at 55.68/69 versus Thursday close of 55.63/64. * Pair is up 0.3 percent in what has been a largely rangebound week. * Next cue to come from GDP data, due 0530 GMT. A below-expectation print likely to be positive for pair in immediate trades, but will mirror equity market reaction. * Dealers may square positions ahead of Jackson Hole. * Traders cut most of bearish bets on rupee to square positions, a Reuters poll showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)