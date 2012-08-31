* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.19 percent as traders stay on the sidelines ahead of the April-June quarter growth data due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). * Median estimates in a Reuters poll pitch the June quarter growth at 5.3 percent, unchanged from the March quarter which was its weakest pace in three years. However, street expectations had been for a sub-5 percent print. * Traders said a number below 5 percent would help push the 10-year bond yield to around 8.12 percent levels, while a strong growth print could push the yield up by 4-5 basis points. * Post the GDP data, traders will focus attention on the speech by Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke for cues on global risk appetite. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)