* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.38 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.57 percent * Traders are cautious ahead of April-June economic growth data due around 11.00 IST (530GMT) and Federal Reserve Governor Ben Bernanke's speech in Jackson Hole at around 1930 IST (1400 GMT) * Software services exporters fall on worries intensified competition and a weaker global outlook will hurt the pricing power in the sector, dealers say. * Tata Consultancy Services falls 1.4 percent, while Infosys loses 0.6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)