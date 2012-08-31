* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 3 basis points to 8.22 percent from previous close. * April-June quarter growth data was stronger-than-expected, dashing market hopes for a possible rate cut by the central bank in September. * Traders had been betting on GDP growth of below 5 percent, which could have pressured the central bank into lowering rates at its mid-September policy review. * The 10-year bond yield seen holding in a 8.20 to 8.28 percent band next week, traders say. * The cut-off yields at the 150 billion rupees debt auction later in the day now expected to be 2-3 basis points above the polled median as the survey was conducted before the GDP data, traders said. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)