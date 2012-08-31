* USD/INR falls to 55.72/73 from a session high of 55.7750, though still up from its previous 55.63/64 close. * April-June GDP grew 5.5 percent, faster than expectations of 5.3 percent. Traders had feared growth would fall to below 5 percent. * Dealers say the data is 'slightly positive' for the rupee, but large gains unlikely as euro hovers near this week's low against the dollar, and on month-end dollar demand from oil refiners. * Pair will take definite direction after Ben Bernanke's speech at Jackson Hole, scheduled for 1400 GMT, traders say. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)