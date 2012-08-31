MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* USD/INR falls to 55.72/73 from a session high of 55.7750, though still up from its previous 55.63/64 close. * April-June GDP grew 5.5 percent, faster than expectations of 5.3 percent. Traders had feared growth would fall to below 5 percent. * Dealers say the data is 'slightly positive' for the rupee, but large gains unlikely as euro hovers near this week's low against the dollar, and on month-end dollar demand from oil refiners. * Pair will take definite direction after Ben Bernanke's speech at Jackson Hole, scheduled for 1400 GMT, traders say. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)