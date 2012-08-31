* Shares in Indian public sector banks turn positive after April-June GDP data showed the farm sector grew more strongly than expected, easing worries of rural non-performing assets. * Farm output rose 2.9 in the April-June quarter. State banks are seen particularly exposed to the farming sector. * State Bank of India gains 0.8 percent, Bank of India rises 0.9 percent, while Union bank gains 2.8 percent. * The benchmark NSE index falls 0.46 percent while the BSE index falls 0.25 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)