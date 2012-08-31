* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate rises 3 bps to 7.15 percent, while the one-year OIS rate rises 4 basis points to 7.80 percent. * Stronger-than-expected GDP growth data for April-June dashes hopes for a possible rate cut from the central bank in September. * Traders now focusing on Ben Bernanke's speech scheduled for 1400 GMT, which should set the tone for global risk appetite next week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)