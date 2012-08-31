* India's benchmark BSE index falls 1 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declines 1.3 percent * Stronger-than-expected GDP data for April-June dashes hopes for rate cuts from the central bank in September. * Banks lead falls, with ICICI Bank down 2.3 percent and Axis Bank down 2.2 percent. * Reliance Industries falls 2.3 percent after Citigroup downgrades the stock to "neutral" from "buy", saying valuations were "not compelling enough" while the near-term earnings outlook was muted. * Traders also cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Governor Ben Bernanke's speech in Jackson Hole at around 1930 IST (1400 GMT). (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)