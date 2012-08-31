* India overnight cash rate fell marginally to 7.95/8.00 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. * Banks are seen adequately covered to meet funding needs. Cash balances stood at 3.24 trillion rupees as of Monday versus 3.16 trillion rupees in reserve requirements for the reporting fortnight ending on Sept 7. * Banks borrowed 370.80 billion rupees from the central bank's repo window on Friday. * Benchmark 3-month commercial paper at 8.8250 percent versus 8.8000 percent on Thursday. * Volumes in the call money market stand at 112.24 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8 percent, while those in the CBLO market were at 478.04 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.95 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)