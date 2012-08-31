* Indian stocks could face volatility next week as investors gauge global market reaction to the Federal Reserve Governor Ben Bernanke's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday. * Only domestic minor economic data is on tap, with inflation and industrial output due later in September, while the Reserve Bank of India's policy review is on Sept. 17. * Investors are still concerned about the gridlocked parliament, which is dashing hopes for policy reforms. India on Friday said its fiscal deficit for April-June already reached 51.5 percent of the full fiscal year target. * Annual general meetings at select blue chips will also be eyed. * India's stocks are technically vulnerable to further falls after the NSE index ended below the 50-day moving average. A breach of support seen at 5,250-5,220 exposes the index to further falls to 5,050, technical traders said. EVENTS: - Monday: July trade deficit - Monday: August HSBC Markit manufacturing PMI - Tuesday: Reliance Communication AGM - Wednesday: August HSBC Markit services PMI - Thursday: Bharti Airtel AGM (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)