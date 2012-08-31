* The rupee will take its cues from global risk factors after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday. * Any hint at further U.S. asset purchases could spark gains in risk assets, although markets are also vulnerable to disappointment. * Only minor economic data on tap, with hopes for potential interest rate cuts at the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Sept. 17 dashed after stronger-than-expected GDP data. * Indian bonds now seem to have absorbed the negative news, and yields likely to hover around 8.20-8.25 percent up until the RBI decision. * Traders will also eye the continued stand-off in parliament over the controversial coal concessions given to private companies, which are hitting expectations for any policy reforms. * Gridlock is exacerbating worries the government will have to borrow more, especially after data on Friday showed India's April-July fiscal deficit had already risen to 51.5 percent of the its target for the full fiscal year ending in March. EVENTS: - Monday: July trade deficit - Monday: August HSBC Markit manufacturing PMI - Tuesday: Reliance Communication AGM - Wednesday: August HSBC Markit services PMI - Thursday: Bharti Airtel AGM (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)