MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* The rupee will take its cues from global risk factors after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday. * Any hint at further U.S. asset purchases could spark gains in risk assets, although markets are also vulnerable to disappointment. * Only minor economic data on tap, with hopes for potential interest rate cuts at the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Sept. 17 dashed after stronger-than-expected GDP data. * Indian bonds now seem to have absorbed the negative news, and yields likely to hover around 8.20-8.25 percent up until the RBI decision. * Traders will also eye the continued stand-off in parliament over the controversial coal concessions given to private companies, which are hitting expectations for any policy reforms. * Gridlock is exacerbating worries the government will have to borrow more, especially after data on Friday showed India's April-July fiscal deficit had already risen to 51.5 percent of the its target for the full fiscal year ending in March. EVENTS: - Monday: July trade deficit - Monday: August HSBC Markit manufacturing PMI - Tuesday: Reliance Communication AGM - Wednesday: August HSBC Markit services PMI - Thursday: Bharti Airtel AGM (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)