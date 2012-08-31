MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 bps at 8.23 percent from its previous close. * Stronger-than-expected GDP data dashes hopes for a rate cut by the RBI at its mid-September policy review. * Little impact seen from the 150 billion rupees debt auction. * Traders on hold for Fed's Ben Bernanke's speech at 1400 GMT. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)