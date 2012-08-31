* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 bps at 8.23 percent from its previous close. * Stronger-than-expected GDP data dashes hopes for a rate cut by the RBI at its mid-September policy review. * Little impact seen from the 150 billion rupees debt auction. * Traders on hold for Fed's Ben Bernanke's speech at 1400 GMT. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)