BRIEF-Astoria Financial prices $200 mln, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
August 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 38bp
Reoffer price 101.053
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 22bp
Payment Date September 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse(Europe) Limited, DZ Bank, NordLB
Landesbank Berlin & Raiffeisen Bank International
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.05 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0767839185
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Deerfield Management Company, L.p reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of may 25- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: