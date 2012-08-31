Aug 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower BNP Paribas SA
Issue Amount 973 million Mexican Pesos
Maturity Date September 27, 2016
Coupon 5.02 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date September 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
