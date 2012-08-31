August 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 7, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.228

Reoffer Yield 1.478 pct

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 43.6bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date September 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000DB5DCK1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.