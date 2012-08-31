August 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Teliasonera AB
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 7, 2027
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.204
Reoffer price 99.204
Yield 3.067 pct
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 167.4
bp over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR
Payment Date September 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Goldman
Sachs International
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
