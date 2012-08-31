MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, AUG 31The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 41400 ICS-201(B22mm) 42000 ICS-102(B22mm) 30500 ICS-103(23mm) 33000 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 35200 ICS-105(26mm) 34600 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 36800 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35100 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 37100 ICS-105(28mm) 37100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 37100 ICS-105(29mm) 37800 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 37800 ICS-105(30mm) 39200 ICS-105(31mm) 40200 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 53500
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)