* USD/INR likely to edge down at open following Ben Bernanke leaving the door open for more fiscal stimulus at the Jackson Hole conference with likely gains in shares also seen weighing. * Dealers expect the pair to open at around 55.30 versus last close of 55.52/53 and trade in a range of 55.20 to 55.50 during the session. * Indian shares may rise after an advisory panel set up by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to examine the GAAR rules said on Saturday the controversial set of laws to stop tax avoidance should be deferred until 2016. * The euro and commodity currencies, however, started the new week on the defensive. * Most Asian currencies also were trading slightly stronger versus the dollar. * Asian shares were trading higher with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan 0.25 percent up, while Nifty futures in Singapore 0.2 percent higher. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)