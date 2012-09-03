* Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange is up 0.27 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan also gains 0.28 percent. * On Saturday an advisory panel set up by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to examine the controversial set of laws to stop tax avoidance in India said it should be deferred until 2016, a move likely to cheer investors. * Asian shares eased on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept the door open for further stimulus if needed, while stopping short of giving any clear direction about an imminent move, prompting investors to look for clues in upcoming data. * Provisional exchange data show foreign investors were sellers of stocks worth 2.11 billion rupees on Friday, when the BSE index fell 0.92 percent after stronger-than-expected GDP dashes hopes for rate cuts. * Traders will eye August HSBC Markit manufacturing PMI, later in the day. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)