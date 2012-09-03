* USD/INR at over 1-week low hurt by a government panel proposal to defer controversial rules for tax avoidance until 2016, say dealers. Pair at 55.43/44 after falling to 55.41 in opening trades, a level last seen Aug 24. It last closed at 55.52/53. * Local stock may add to initial gains on Ben Bernanke leaving the door open for more fiscal stimulus at the Jackson Hole conference, which will support rupee. * Dealers say pair's losses on GAAR proposal may be limited as final decision awaited. * The euro steadied against the dollar on Monday, drawing support from hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank would soon take policy steps to revive their respective economies. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)