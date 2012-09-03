* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.23 percent. * Lower crude oil prices after China economy shows further signs of slowing may help ease local inflationary pressures. * Bond gains also helped by a fall in U.S. Treasury yields, which touched their lowest levels in three weeks, after Bernanke's speech increased expectations of further stimulus. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)