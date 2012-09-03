* India's BSE index gains 0.26 percent while the 50-share NSE index also adds 0.51 percent, after a government panel proposed deferring the general anti-avoidance rules (GAAR). * Traders took long position in a oversold market helped by the advisory panel suggestions, on the GAAR, deferring the controversial set of rules for tax avoidance until 2016. * However, Bernanke, speaking in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, dashed some hopes for a signal of quick action. Bernanke's comments bolstered bets that the central bank was closer to providing more stimulus for an economy that is close to stalling. * Leading the gains: Tata Motors up 1.9 percent, Bajaj Auto rises 2.3 percent while Infosys rises 0.7 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)