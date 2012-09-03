* Shares in Tata Motors gained as much as 2.2 percent after August vehicle sales were in line with market expectations while domestic sales growth surprised positively. * Shares also boosted after Daiwa upgraded it to 'outperform' from 'hold', raising target price to 271 rupees from 263 rupees, on attractive valuations. * "JLR's new product launches should offset a moderating demand environment in the premium-car segment," Daiwa said in a note. * At 10:32 a.m, shares were up 0.8 percent at 236.30 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)