* Barclays Capital recommends staying long on India 10-year bonds despite better-than-expected GDP print as RBI's stance is unlikely to materially change in Sept policy. * For onshore investors, carry is likely to remain positive as research house does not see risks of overnight fixing higher, given RBI's commitment to ensure adequate liquidity in the system. * Even for offshore investors, there is a case to be made for an off-index long in Indian government bonds, says the note. * Targets 10-year yields to move towards 7.50 percent by end- October, while acknowledging that a slower pace of rate cuts might be a risk to view. * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.23 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)