* Shares in India's No. 3 steelmaker JSW Steel Ltd fell 0.4 percent on worries over earnings and value dilution as a result of the merger with JSW Ispat Steel Ltd. * Bank of America Merrill Lynch says proposed merger would dilute FY13/14 earnings by 13.7 and 10 percent respectively. * BofA Merrill Lynch has maintained its "underperform" rating on the stock, while reducing its target price to 560 rupees from 609 rupees. * JSW Steel, which is already the top shareholder in JSW Ispat after a $476 million deal in 2010, said on Saturday it would pay one share for every 72 JSW Ispat shares. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)