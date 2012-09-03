* USD/INR stayed at its lowest in over one week at 55.45/46 after hitting 55.41, its weakest since Aug. 24 and weaker compared to 55.52/53 at close on Friday as an advisory panel's proposal on deferment of the controversial rules for tax avoidance till 2016 hurt the greenback. * However, further losses were averted by a fall in the domestic share market. The main share index was trading down 0.4 percent. * The euro steadied against the dollar on Monday, drawing support from hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank would soon take policy steps to revive their respective economies. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)