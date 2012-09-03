September 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2019
Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 7bp
Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 7bp
Payment Date September 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BLB1JJ1
