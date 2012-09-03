September 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2019

Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 7bp

Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 7bp

Payment Date September 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB1JJ1

Data supplied by International Insider.