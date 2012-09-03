* BNP Paribas has downgraded Zee Entertainment to 'hold' from 'buy' citing limited upside, after the stock gained 28 percent in three months. * "We expect margins to decline from 1Q investment in content and higher sports losses," BNP said in a note. * Says company benefited from its flagship channel Zee TV as well as strong growth in subscription revenue driven by MediaPro. * Prefers Dish TV over ZEE as the stock is a direct beneficiary of digitisation, also upgrades Dish TV to 'buy' from 'hold'. * At 12:52 p.m., shares of Zee were down 1.9 percent at 160.40 rupees, while Dish TV shares up 1.32 percent at 65.25 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)