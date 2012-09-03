September 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Dexus Finance Pty Ltd
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date September 10, 2018
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 99.152
Reoffer price 99.152
Yield 5.92 pct
Spread 245 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ASW
Payment Date September 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank, National Australia Bank &
Westpac Banking
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Asx
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Australian
