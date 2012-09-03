BRIEF-Canara Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 pct from June 7
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.16 percent while the one-year OIS rate also fell 1 bp to 7.80 percent. * Lower crude oil prices, drop in U.S. Treasury yields help slight fall in OIS rates. * Analyst says current rates likely to prevail through week. * July factory data and August inflation will play the next deciding triggers, but receiving biases will be limited as the RBI is unlikely to cut rates. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
BANGALORE, June 06The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35500 ICS-201(B22mm) 36400 ICS-102(B22mm) 29000 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37300 ICS-202(26mm) 43100 ICS-105(26mm) 33400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)