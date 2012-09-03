* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.16 percent while the one-year OIS rate also fell 1 bp to 7.80 percent. * Lower crude oil prices, drop in U.S. Treasury yields help slight fall in OIS rates. * Analyst says current rates likely to prevail through week. * July factory data and August inflation will play the next deciding triggers, but receiving biases will be limited as the RBI is unlikely to cut rates. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)