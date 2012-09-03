BRIEF-Canara Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 pct from June 7
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.22 percent. * Foreign bank dealer says market may rally later in the week as no auction is scheduled for the next week, following 160 billion rupee bond sale in the current week. * Adds, markets have broadly factored in no rate cut in September, so bonds likely to remain bid as long as cash remains comfortable. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)
BANGALORE, June 06The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35500 ICS-201(B22mm) 36400 ICS-102(B22mm) 29000 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37300 ICS-202(26mm) 43100 ICS-105(26mm) 33400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)