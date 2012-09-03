* India's indices reverse early gains with the BSE index down 0.28 percent while the 50-share NSE index also falls 0.13 percent. * Dealers say euphoria limited on account of GAAR deferment proposal as foreigners have already invested heavily in Indian equities over the past two months, leaving limited room for further upside on the news. * Foreign investors have invested 102.73 billion rupees in July and 108.04 billion rupees in August in Indian equities bringing their total to 603.7 billion rupees ($10.85 billion) so far this year. * Government's fiscal situation remains a cause of concern, dealers said. * "We believe slow economic growth along with continued acceleration in government spending will lead to an increase in the fiscal deficit versus the government's budget estimate," Morgan Stanley said in a note on Monday. * Leading the losses: Reliance industries down 0.27 percent while banks shares extended losses after Friday's stronger-than-expected GDP data dashed hopes of a rate cut. HDFC Bank falls 0.4 percent. ($1 = 55.6250 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)