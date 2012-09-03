* Indian overnight cash rate remained largely steady at 7.95/8.05 percent versus its close of 7.90/8.00 percent on Friday as most banks had already met their mandatory reserve requirements for the fortnight early-on to avoid a rush in the second week. * Banks borrowing from the central bank at its repo window dropped to 168.30 billion rupees as against 370.80 billion rupees on Friday, indicative of the largely easy cash conditions in the banking system. * Traders said they expect rates to remain around 8 percent levels for the rest of the week. * Indian banks refinancing from the central bank also remained steady at a low 82.89 billion rupees. * Volumes in the call money market stand at 121.12 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.96 percent, while those in the CBLO market were at 681.86 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.94 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)