* Shares of Jet Airways Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd fell after state-run oil marketing companies raised jet fuel prices. * Aviation turbine fuel prices were hiked by 5.3 to 7.6 percent, effective Sept. 1, as per Indian Oil Corp Ltd's website. * Jet Airways fell 3.6 percent, while SpiceJet eased 4.1 percent. * Analysts say ATF typically makes up 35 to 50 percent of an airline's operating cost. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)