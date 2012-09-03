BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises gains on investment approval for Australia coal mine
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
* Shares of Jet Airways Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd fell after state-run oil marketing companies raised jet fuel prices. * Aviation turbine fuel prices were hiked by 5.3 to 7.6 percent, effective Sept. 1, as per Indian Oil Corp Ltd's website. * Jet Airways fell 3.6 percent, while SpiceJet eased 4.1 percent. * Analysts say ATF typically makes up 35 to 50 percent of an airline's operating cost. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks