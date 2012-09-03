September 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower German Federal State of Lower Saxony
(Land Niedersachsen)
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2020
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 5bp
Payment Date September 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, HSH Nordbank, LBBW & NordLB
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1PG227
