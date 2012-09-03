September 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower German Federal State of Lower Saxony

(Land Niedersachsen)

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Payment Date September 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, HSH Nordbank, LBBW & NordLB

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1PG227

