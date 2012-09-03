* Goldman Sachs says buy put option on National Stock Exchange's 50-share index as macro headwinds are likely to persist in the near term in India driving its cautious view. * The investment bank says despite near-term risks such as recent strong performance amid foreign inflows, elevated bank NPLs and regulatory overhang, Nifty volatility and skew are currently at multi-year lows with put premiums at 5-year lows. * The bank adds that Nifty puts are also the least expensive across major markets globally and offer higher payoffs if markets retrace to recent lows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/vikram.subhedar@thomsonreu ers.com)