* USD/INR stayed at 55.47/48 in afternoon trade versus its Friday's close of 55.52/53 having moved in a band of 55.41 to 55.49 so far in the session with trading activity muted on account of the Labour Day holiday in the United States. * Traders said the small flows seen in the market were easily absorbed by oil companies, preventing a further fall in the USD/INR. * Dealers said trading activity was low due to U.S. holiday. * An advisory panel's recommendation on the deferment of the controversial tax avoidance rules to 2016 had hurt the USD/INR in early trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)