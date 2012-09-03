September 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank eG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 11, 2017
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.761
Reoffer yield 0.799 pct
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 46.4bp
Over the 0.5 pct Due 2017 OBL
Payment Date September 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB, Credit Suisse, DZ Bank, Golman
Sachs & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
ISIN DE000MHB07J9
