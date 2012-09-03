September 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Unicredit Bank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 12, 2022
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.432
Yield 1.938 pct
Spread 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mids-swaps, equivalent to 58.6
bp over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR
Payment Date September 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, HSH Nordbank, LBBW, NordLB
& Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000HV2AGL5