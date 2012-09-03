(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Neil Unmack

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors could earn juicy yields buying beaten-up covered bonds secured on Spanish mortgages. The snag is that no one can really tell what would happen in a covered bond default.

It’s hard not to be tempted by the yields on offer on some Spanish mortgage covered bonds, securities that rank alongside senior debt, but have a priority claim on the banks’ real estate loans. Take Bankia (BKIA.MC), the soon-to-be-recapitalised lender, whose such bonds maturing in May 2018 are yielding almost 9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters prices, about three percentage points more than Spanish government securities.

Yields would fall sharply if the euro zone follows up on its promise to create a banking union, where lenders are centrally regulated and recapitalised. Even if that doesn’t happen, it’s hard to see covered bonds taking a principal loss. Euro zone governments are still wary of forcing losses even on unsecured bank creditors – they recently shied away from it in Spain’s bank rescue. Haircutting covered bonds would be much more controversial, since the securities are revered as risk-free in Germany, where they were invented.

Even if a bank failed, the bonds would be protected by the assets that would be sold to meet maturing debt. Take Bankia. At the end of the first quarter, each euro of its covered bonds was backed by 2.08 euros worth of residential and commercial real estate loans according to Moody’s. Assume a stressed scenario similar to the Irish housing downturn, as modelled by Fitch Ratings. The collateral would still fetch enough to cover 111 percent of the debt, even after deducting expected losses from defaults and assuming each loan had to be sold for 70 cents of its nominal value, according to a Breakingviews analysis.

Still, there are reasons to be wary. First, the amount of collateral backing the bonds is not set in stone; it would reduce over time before default, say if a bank issued lots of covered bonds to the European Central Bank. Second, it’s hard to see who would buy the loans in an extreme, systemic crisis. Losses could be even steeper if Spain left the euro.

Current yields may provide ample compensation for those risks, but given the uncertainties, bottom-fishers need to believe that Spain can avoid the worst.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Spain is due to take a bailout of as much as 100 billion euros from euro zone countries to recapitalize its banks. On Aug. 31 the country said it would inject funds into nationalised lender Bankia, after the lender posted a 4.4 billion euro loss for the six months to June 30.

- Covered bonds sold by Bankia are yielding as much as 10 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. Bonds maturing in May 2018 yield 8.882 percent, or 317 basis points more than equivalent Spanish government debt.

- Covered bonds issued by Spanish banks are currently paying a spread of on average 524 basis points for maturities of between four and six years, nearly two percentage points more than similar Italian debt, according to RBS data. So-called multi-cedulas deals, which group covered bonds issued by smaller banks, pay a spread of 805 basis points.

- Covered bonds are securities issued by banks, and secured on real assets such as mortgage or public sector loans.

