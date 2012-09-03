September 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nestle Finance International Ltd

Guarantor Nestle S.A.

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date September 12, 2022

Coupon 1.750 pct

Issue price 98.996

Reoffer price 98.996

Yield 1.861 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 51.7bp

Over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

Payment Date September 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, BNP Paribas,

HSBC & RBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0826531120

