September 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Nestle Finance International Ltd
Guarantor Nestle S.A.
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date September 12, 2022
Coupon 1.750 pct
Issue price 98.996
Reoffer price 98.996
Yield 1.861 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 51.7bp
Over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR
Payment Date September 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, BNP Paribas,
HSBC & RBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0826531120
Data supplied by International Insider.