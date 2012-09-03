September 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date September 06, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.53
Payment Date September 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) NordLB
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 500
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000NLB1H04
Data supplied by International Insider.