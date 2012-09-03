September 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date September 06, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.53

Payment Date September 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) NordLB

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000NLB1H04

Data supplied by International Insider.