September 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower SBS Transit Ltd

Issue Amount S$150 million

Maturity Date September 12, 2017

Coupon 1.80 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date September 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.