September 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower ING Bank NV

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date April 03, 2019

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 104.872

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, ING, LBBW & Natixis

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0767706111

