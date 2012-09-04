* Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange is up 0.13 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.08 percent. * Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors saw weak regional and global economic data as raising the prospect for further stimulus from central banks to underpin growth, while Europe kept hopes for some progress in tackling its debt crisis. * Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors were sellers of stocks worth 547 million rupees on Monday, when the BSE index fell 0.26 percent. * Traders say the market is worried on much-awaited reform measures as the political gridlock continued to weigh at a time of rising risk of a sovereign credit ratings downgrade. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)