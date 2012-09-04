* USD/INR seen falling tracking a firm euro on hopes for some plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis later this week. * The euro held its ground even after Moody's changed to negative its outlook for the European Union, with hopes running high the ECB will unveil a plan to tackle the region's debt crisis. * Traders expect USD/INR to open at around 55.40 and move in a 55.25 to 55.50 range during the session with oil demand likely to pressure the pair higher. * The one-month NDF rate closed at 55.71-75 in New York trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)