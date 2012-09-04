* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.22 percent. * The market will next look towards industrial output data for cues going into RBI's Sept. 17 policy. * Global cues limited as U.S. markets were closed Monday for labour holiday. * Dealers said bond prices are likely to remain supported as only one bond auction ahead of the RBI meet which will keep supply limited. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)