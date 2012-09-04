* USD/INR trading at 55.41/42 after hitting 55.37, its weakest in over 1 week, and compared with 55.53/54 at close on Monday. * Euro nears a two-month high hit against the dollar last week, supported by hopes the European Central Bank will soon unveil details of a plan to tackle the region's debt crisis. * Traders to watch the domestic sharemarket moves for further direction during the day. Shares trading down 0.2 percent in opening deals. * Some dollar buying by oil companies could however help the dollar later in the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)