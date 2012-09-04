* Goldman Sachs has upgraded Indian banks to "neutral" from "cautious" citing favorable risk/reward in public sector bank stock prices, as the gap between state-owned and private banks widens to a 10-year high. * The investment bank has upgraded Punjab National Bank to "buy" from "neutral", and Bank of India and Union Bank of India to "neutral" from "sell", citing attractive valuations. * The investment bank, however, still prefers private banks over their public sector counterparts, as asset quality concerns linger. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)