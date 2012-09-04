* USD/INR trades at 55.48/49 versus its previous close of 55.53/54 and off the session low of 55.37 as losses in domestic shares help. * The euro's gains versus the dollar, however, prevent a further upside for the pair. * Shares trading down 0.2 percent. * Traders expect a largely rangebound session for the pair in the absence any major cues. A 55.30 to 55.50 range likely, say dealers. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)